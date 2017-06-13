Mayor Pro Tem Kandie Smith eyes run for Greenville Mayor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Following Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas’s announcement that he would be stepping down from the position, Mayor Pro Tem Kandie Smith indicated her interest in running for the position.

As Mayor Pro Tem, Smith will serve as mayor until an interim mayor is selected by the city council.

Smith said her long service to the community on the council would make her a qualified candidate if she formally announces a run for mayor later this summer.

“I’ve shown that I’m willing to do my research, I’m willing to support this city and to move it forward in a responsible manner. I’m willing to collaborate with my peers, as well as be inclusive with the citizens,” she said.

The filing period for the November 2018 election begins in July.