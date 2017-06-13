La Grange man arrested on child porn charges in Greene County

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A La Grange man was arrested on child pornography charges in Greene County Monday.

Jeremy Lane has been charged with 10 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor and placed under a $500,000 secure bond.

A cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children group lead to the arrest in which the Greene County Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Bureau of Investigation.

Lane is due in Greene County court Friday.