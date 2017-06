KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night shooting.

Kinston Police say they received a call just before 8:45p.m. about a man shot in the leg on the 300 block McDaniels Street. The victim was taken to UNC Lenoir for treatment.

Police believe the shooting happened around the 300 block of S. Adkins Street.

No word yet on the if the police have any suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Kinston Police Department.