Kinston father takes plea deal in 2014 death of one-month-old son

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston father charged in the February 2014 death of his one-month-old son accepted a plea deal in Lenoir County Court Tuesday, according to a post made on his Facebook page

Ricky Clark Jr. was originally charged with one count of murder.

His son, Caden Williams, died back in February and a medical examiner’s report released in August led to police reopening the case as a homicide.

The report showed the infant suffered broken ribs, a damaged liver and had serious head trauma.

Clark Jr. was out on bond but reported to the jail on 6 p.m. Tuesday.

9OYS has reached out the Lenoir County Clerk of Court’s Office for more information, but we have not heard back.