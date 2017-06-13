House leader: N Carolina budget on track for votes next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — At least one chamber in the General Assembly is optimistic that a final North Carolina state budget is just around the corner.

House Speaker Tim Moore told colleagues that budget negotiations remain on track so Representatives could vote on the negotiated two-year spending plan early next week.

Any final plan would need two affirmative votes by both the Republican-controlled House and Senate before it goes to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. He’s been critical of the competing Senate and House plans, saying the GOP is not spending enough on public education or rural economic development and is giving too much away in tax cuts.

Cooper could veto the final measure, but Republicans have large enough majorities to override it if they remain unified.