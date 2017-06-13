High speed chase in Halifax Co. end with police cruiser on fire

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCT) – Monday night, an officer was responding to another traffic call in Scotland Neck.

When the officer turned his lights on to respond, the car in from of him took off at 80 miles per hour in a 45.

The officer followed in a high speed pursuit with speeds exceeding 120 miles per hour.

During the chase, the suspect attempted to throw items out of the driver’s side window in an attempt to make the pursuing officer crash.

The chase ended after the officers car was wrecked into by the suspect, where a foot chase and a fight ensued shortly after.

The officer’s car caught fire 3 times after the crash.

The suspect was found with marijuana and cocaine and is facing 20 charges including assault with a deadly weapon, multiple drug charges, multiple traffic violations, and felony flee to allude.

The suspect and officer were transported to the General Hospital in Williamston, where both were treated for minor injuries.

The suspect is currently being held at the Halifax Co. Jail on bond for $30,000.

Photos: Scotland Neck Police Department