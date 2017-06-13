Greenville mayor goes one-one-one with WNCT about stepping down

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas is stepping down in late June to become the executive director of the Global Transpark, a division of the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Moments after a news conference announcing his resignation, Thomas spoke one-on-one with WNCT anchor Ken Watling.

“Very difficult. It’s an exciting opportunity, but it’s mixed emotions because Greenville is my family. And every single person that works here and the people I see every minute, every day across this community, in a lot of ways I’m the biggest cheerleader. But it’s the energy I get from our community,” Thomas answered when asked about how difficult it was to make the decision to step down as mayor.”

Mayor Thomas will step away four months short of completing his third term. When he does, he says he’ll do so with a sense of accomplishment. “Well, just seeing the community come together. Seeing wonderful development, from the quality of life here in this community. And having some of our major projects, seeing the southwest bypass and the Interstate status and our uptown have $600,000,000 in investment.”

Thomas will begin his new job as executive director of the Global Transpark in Kinston on June 29. “We have the second largest aircrafts in the world flying out of that facility twice a week and nobody is telling their story. The big part of this is going to be out and positioning and selling and finding our appropriate niches,” said Thomas when asked about the GTP. “And I want to look back a decade from now and be able to say, just at RTP had it’s great ascension, that ten years from now we look back at the Global Transpark and my children and others children and grandchildren can stay here and have a great job and prosper in Greene County, in Lenoir County, Wayne and Pitt and all over.”