Gov. Cooper set for stops in Kinston, New Bern on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Governor Roy Cooper makes his way to the east Tuesday with stops in both Kinston and New Bern.

He’s set to speak at the Partners In Education Spring Luncheon in New Bern before meeting with local officials in Kinston on Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts.

Doors to the luncheon open at 11:30 and are open to the public. Tickets are $25 per person.

The event is catered by The Chelsea Restaurant and will host more than 700 educators, business leaders, and elected officials across Craven County.