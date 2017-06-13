Gov. Cooper set for stops in Kinston, New Bern on Tuesday

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE,  N.C. (WNCT) – Governor Roy Cooper makes his way to the east Tuesday with stops in both Kinston and New Bern.

He’s set to speak at the Partners In Education Spring Luncheon in New Bern before meeting with local officials in Kinston on Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts.

Doors to the luncheon open at 11:30 and are open to the public. Tickets are $25 per person.

The event is catered by The Chelsea Restaurant and will host more than 700 educators, business leaders, and elected officials across Craven County.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s