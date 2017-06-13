Gov. Cooper, other Democrats press for new maps quickly

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats continue to press legislative leaders to redraw the state’s General Assembly maps that courts have ruled are unconstitutional.

The effort follows a U.S. Supreme Court decision last week that agreed with a lower court that nearly 30 state districts illegally pack black voters into districts.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday he wants new maps drawn this month and elections under those maps held before next year’s legislative session. The voters who challenged the current boundaries want elections under new maps this fall.

GOP lawmakers prefer having elections next year. They say it’s premature to act because courts haven’t given direction on how new boundaries should look.

More than 50 demonstrators gathered at the Legislative Building to complain GOP leaders have done nothing yet to redraw boundaries.