Former ECU Coach Press McPhaul named to same post at North Carolina State

RALEIGH – Former East Carolina golf coach Press McPhaul has been selected to lead the NC State men’s golf program, Director of Athletics Debbie Yow announced on Tuesday. McPhaul comes to the Wolfpack after 11 seasons with the Pirates in Greenville.

McPhaul competed at NC State from 1991-96 and later served as an assistant under recently retired Richard Sykes from 1998-2000 before getting his first head coaching position at Vanderbilt.

“We are extremely excited that Press has chosen to come home and lead our men’s golf program,” said Yow. “His knowledge and love of NC State, and track record of building programs make him an ideal fit. (Deputy AD) Chris Boyer chaired a very strong search process, and we are thrilled with the outcome. We are proud to welcome Press, his wife Lynn, and their three daughters to the Wolfpack family.”