Former ECU Coach Press McPhaul named to same post at North Carolina State

Gopack.com Published:
Pacific Palisades, CA--05/30/12--East Carolina head coach Press McPhaul has the initials T.T. on his hat for their top recruit Trevor Times who has gone missing while swimming in Colleg Creek a popular swimming spot in James City, VA., --(Photo by Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)

RALEIGH –   Former East Carolina golf coach Press McPhaul  has been selected to lead the NC State men’s golf program, Director of Athletics Debbie Yow announced on Tuesday. McPhaul comes to the Wolfpack after 11 seasons with the Pirates in Greenville.

McPhaul competed at NC State from 1991-96 and later served as an assistant under recently retired Richard Sykes from 1998-2000 before getting his first head coaching position at Vanderbilt.

“We are extremely excited that Press has chosen to come home and lead our men’s golf program,” said Yow. “His knowledge and love of NC State, and track record of building programs make him an ideal fit. (Deputy AD) Chris Boyer chaired a very strong search process, and we are thrilled with the outcome. We are proud to welcome Press, his wife Lynn, and their three daughters to the Wolfpack family.”

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s