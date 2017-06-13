First Alert Forecast: Rain returns to the East later this week

SUMMARY: High pressure stays in control of our weather for today, but it will break down and open the door for the next cold front to move in later this week. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and sun. Hot and humid with the chance for a pop-up afternoon storm. Highs around 90 inland, low to mid 80’s at the coast.

 

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with the chance for a passing storm, especially before midnight. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and low to mid 70’s.

 

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun with a better chance for storms later in the day. A few of those storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail possible. Highs will again be around 90 inland, low to mid 80’s at the coast.

 

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front will stall over the are late in the week, keeping showers and storms in the forecast.

 

TROPICS:  The tropics are quiet for now.  Click here for your tropical update.

 

