MANTEO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Manteo man was arrested Tuesday in an overdose death in Wanchese on June 10.

Gregory Wynn Jr., 40, has been charged with second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Dare County Sheriff’s Office said there is a possibility of others being charged in connection to the overdose.

Wynn is being held in lieu of $300,000 bail.