Second teen swept out by rip current in Emerald Isle dies

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — A second teen who was caught in a rip current on June 10 died early Monday morning, Emerald Isle police said.

Tyreese Worsley, 16, and Elijah Hinnant 17, both of Goldsboro, were caught up in a rip current June 10. Worsley was rescued by a surfer and rescue personnel, and before he passed away he had been listed in critical condition at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Worsley’s official cause of death has not been released.

The body of Elijah Hinnant, 17, of Goldsboro, was recovered June 13 at 8:05 a.m. after Emergency Services responded to an unidentified object bobbing about 1,500 meters offshore.

Neither were strong swimmers, according to their families.

Rest In Peace to my lil bro Elijah Hinnant 🙏🏾 I will look 👀 out for your sisters and your mom pic.twitter.com/W2i6i1trPJ — Quez (@marquez403) June 13, 2017