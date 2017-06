Related Coverage Emerald Isle authorities searching shore for missing swimmer

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. – A Wayne County teenager that went missing swimming off the coast of Emerald Isle has been located.

The 17-year-old teen’s body was located Tuesday morning. He and a friend got caught up in a rip current late Saturday.

Crews have been searching ever since near the Bogue Inlet Pier.

Another teen that was rescued is still in critical condition at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.