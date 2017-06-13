Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament reels in money for area

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament entered its second day Tuesday, bringing not only marlins ashore but also money to the area.

What started as a few T-shirt sales has turned into a full-time retail operation and online store.

During the tournament; however, the original tent still brings hundreds of people out to the docks to buy this year’s art.

All proceeds go to charity, and local volunteers say the whole community benefits from the crowd the tournament generates.

“These high school kids come out and donate their time for the whole week and everything, and you have people that come every year and just show up and they donate,” said Cathy Hill, a retail sales volunteer. “They know exactly what position we are going to do. I do the tent; there’s people that always do the weigh stations; there’s people that do the MC. They’ve been doing this for years, and it’s truly amazing.”

The proceeds have raised more than $4 million for various charities across North Carolina.