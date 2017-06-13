Barber: N Carolina legislators should stop work, draw maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The head of the North Carolina NAACP says state legislators should halt other lawmaking immediately and focus on redrawing General Assembly districts because courts have said once and for all that current boundaries were tainted with racial bias.

The Rev. William Barber held a news conference Tuesday outside the Legislative Building and blasted Republican leaders for what he sees as dragging their feet. The U.S. Supreme Court last week upheld a lower court ruling that threw out 28 House and Senate districts as racial gerrymanders that illegally packed black voters.

Barber says GOP leaders should stop passing bills he believes contain destructive policies and get new lines in place for special elections this fall.

Republicans say they are waiting for directions from a three-judge panel before drawing new boundaries.