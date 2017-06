CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A 13-year-old boy from Asheville was shot on a boat in Beaufort County, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting, reported to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at about 6 p.m. Monday, occurred around Chocowinity Bay and Sydney Creek.

The boy is currently hospitalized and in stable condition.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is currently ongoing.