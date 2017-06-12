Wilson police search for driver in fatal hit-run

CBS North Carolina Published:

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said they are searching for the person responsible after a man was struck by a vehicle and found dead on a Wilson road Monday morning.

Wilson police responded to 2421 U.S. Highway 301 South around 5:15 a.m. in reference to a person who had been hit by a vehicle. An unknown male was found in the roadway by passing drivers who began CPR on the man.

Wilson County EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time, police said.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact them at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s