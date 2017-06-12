New Bern police looking for shooting suspect

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are looking for a man they said shot another person in a domestic situation on Saturday.

A warrant has been issued for Orlando Ellison, 28, on a charge of assault with a dealy weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Officers responded to a shooting call on the 1600 block of Hazel Avenue in New Bern around 7:36 p.m.

Police said the victim, Harshe Fleming, 25, was located at CarolinaEast Medical Center soon after. Fleming was then transported to Vidant Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Bern police at 252-633-2020.