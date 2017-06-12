New Bern police looking for shooting suspect

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are looking for a man they said shot another person in a domestic situation on Saturday.

A warrant has been issued for Orlando Ellison, 28, on a charge of assault with a dealy weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Officers responded to a shooting call on the 1600 block of Hazel Avenue in New Bern around 7:36 p.m.

Police said the victim, Harshe Fleming, 25, was located at CarolinaEast Medical Center soon after. Fleming was then transported to  Vidant Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Bern police at 252-633-2020.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s