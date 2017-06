AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A motorcycle driver remains in serious condition after she collided with a car on Highway 11 at Hanrahan Road Saturday night.

Grifton police said a car pulled off Hanrahan Road onto Highway 11 in front of the motorcycle, causing the wreck.

The motorcyclist was taken to Vidant Medical Center.

Grifton police say charges are pending, and the identity of the driver and the motorcyclist have not been released.