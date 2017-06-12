Make it Monday: Summer hairstyle trends

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Elegance meets casual when it comes to summer hair trends for 2017.

In this week’s Make it Monday, we go to Salt Beauty and Wellness for a rundown of the hottest styles.

Stylist and up-do extraordinaire Ryann Owens says braids are in this summer. She says they’re perfect for a fun, relaxing day at the beach or a formal occasion like a wedding.

“Whether it’s an accent braid that goes down with curled hair or a fishtail side braid, it’s really in for the summer,” said Owens.

In the above video, Owens demonstrates three trendy styles for summer including a side braid into a messy bun, a side fishtail braid, and a half-up, half-down braided top knot.

All you need to pull-off these styles for yourself or a friend are bobby pins, elastic bands, hair clips and hairspray.