Make it Monday: Summer hairstyle trends

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Elegance meets casual when it comes to summer hair trends for 2017.

In this week’s Make it Monday, we go to Salt Beauty and Wellness for a rundown of the hottest styles.

Stylist and up-do extraordinaire Ryann Owens says braids are in this summer. She says they’re perfect for a fun, relaxing day at the beach or a formal occasion like a wedding.

“Whether it’s an accent braid that goes down with curled hair or a fishtail side braid, it’s really in for the summer,” said Owens.

In the above video, Owens demonstrates three trendy styles for summer including a side braid into a messy bun, a side fishtail braid, and a half-up, half-down braided top knot.

All you need to pull-off these styles for yourself or a friend are bobby pins, elastic bands, hair clips and hairspray.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s