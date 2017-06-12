Kinston group to help those affected by Matthew

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Happening Monday, a group known as the ‘Kinston Area Recovery Effort’ is set to start on their first project.

The after effects of Hurricane Matthew are still being felt all around our area.

K.A.R.E started response months ago as a congregation of churches in Lenoir County to fill unmet needs other agencies could not provide for victims of Matthew.

On Monday, the group is tackling their first project.

It’s a mobile home a man had to buy after his original one was completely destroyed by Matthew.

The group is made up of volunteers coming in from Henderson with the First Presbyterian Church.

The goal is to restore the lives of those affected to back before the hurricane hit.

One organizer said the past few months have not been easy for the victims.

“Several of them have very limited incomes, or disabilities that does not enable them to get these jobs finished,” said Kenneth Hare the Construction Manager for K.A.R.E “They have actually just been relatively content with getting as far as they’ve come, but it’s been a hard struggle.”

Organizers added their drive and passion behind doing this stems from the need to help out others and putting themselves in the affected shoes.