First Alert Tropical Update: Hurricane formation not expected this week

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  No tropical development is expected over the next 5 days.  Click on the video for details.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

10am
Mon
81° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
84° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
86° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
87° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
88° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
89° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
89° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
88° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Mon
88° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Mon
86° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Mon
76° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
74° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
72° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
71° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
70° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
69° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
68° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
68° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
69° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
72° F
precip:
10%
9am
Tue
75° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
79° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
83° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
85° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
87° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
88° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
89° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
89° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
89° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Tue
88° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
86° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
74° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
73° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
72° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
71° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
70° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
70° F
precip:
10%
6am
Wed
69° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

