First Alert Forecast: Hot start to the week

SUMMARY: High pressure remains in control. Expect more heat and humidity with little chance for rain. Details:

TODAY: Sunshine and clouds. Hot and humid again with highs around 90 inland, low to mi 80’s at the coast.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Lows will be round 70.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun with the chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80’s and low 90’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front will slowly sag south into the area, bringing a better chance for widespread rain for the middle and end of the week. High heat and humidity continue through mid-week then clouds and rain hold temperatures down a little by the end of the week.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet for now.

