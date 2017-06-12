Fake $100 bills popping up in Carteret County

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning businesses to be on the lookout for fake $100 bills popping up in the county.

Detectives say the phony bills have been received by a grocery store, an ABC store, and, most recently, a convenience store in Newport.

The money bears a poor representation of Benjamin Franklin and the words “For Motion Picture Use Only” stamped in large caps.

Additionally, there are warnings under that in small letters saying “This note is not legal. It is to be used for motion pictures”.

These fake bills can be purchased on EBay and Amazon and have identical serial numbers. Buyers usually spend about twenty-five bucks to purchase $10,000 of the fake money in one hundred dollar increments.

The fake bills can be detected with a currency detector pen and simply taking an extra second to simply observe the front and back of the bill.

The bills are not necessarily counterfeit, the Sheriff’s Office said, because they are made and sold as “fake money” and is marked “not legal”.

These fake 100’s are not new to law enforcement, deputies said, just new to the area. These bills have been popping up all over the country. The bills also come in different denominations, $10, $20, $50 and $100.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents and stores to carefully check bills when accepting money and turn in all fake bills to your bank as they are aware of the issue.

The people who passed the bills in Carteret County were unsuspecting victims who received the money elsewhere, the Sheriff’s Office said.