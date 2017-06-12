ECU commit MacKenzie Gore selected 3rd overall by San Diego in MLB Draft

SECAUCUS, NJ (WNCT) East Carolina commit MacKenzie Gore was selected with the third overall pick in the first round of the MLB draft by the San Diego Padres Monday night.

Gore was projected as the top lefty in the draft class. Some scouts had him ranked as the top overall pitching prospect.

Gore recently led Whiteville to its third North Carolina state championship in four seasons and was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year. He went 11-0 with a 0.19 earned-run average and 158 strikeouts against five walks over 74 1/3 innings.

Gore, who is advised by Scott Boras, is committed to ECU. The No. 3 slot carries a suggested bonus value of $6,668,100.