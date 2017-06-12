ECU commit MacKenzie Gore selected 3rd overall by San Diego in MLB Draft

By Published:

SECAUCUS, NJ (WNCT) East Carolina commit MacKenzie Gore was selected with the third overall pick in the first round of the MLB draft by the San Diego Padres Monday night.

Gore was projected as the top lefty in the draft class. Some scouts had him ranked as the top overall pitching prospect.

Gore recently led Whiteville to its third North Carolina state championship in four seasons and was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year. He went 11-0 with a 0.19 earned-run average and 158 strikeouts against five walks over 74 1/3 innings.

 

Gore, who is advised by Scott Boras, is committed to ECU. The No. 3 slot carries a suggested bonus value of $6,668,100.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s