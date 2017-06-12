Crave in Greenville remembers Pulse victims, including one of ECU’s own

Related Coverage 49 victims of Pulse massacre remembered in daylong services

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Community members from across the East have been invited to Crave Uptown Restaurant and Bar in Uptown Greenville to attend a remembrance ceremony for the victims of Pulse Nightclub.

For some, it was hard to believe it has been one year since the massacre that took 49 lives, including Shane Tomlinson, one of East Carolina University’s own.

Tomlinson was an ECU alumnus who graduated in 2003.

Those who knew him say he was involved throughout ECU and was known for his incredible voice.

Leaders in the LGBTQ community in Greenville say they are focusing on Tomlinson and all of the lives lost that night.

“Often times, people remember the perpetrator, the person who shot at the club,” said Jon Cockerham. “But I think it’s important that we honor those that died. It’s important that those people are not forgotten.”

The ceremony starts at 7 p.m.