Crave in Greenville remembers Pulse victims, including one of ECU’s own

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Community members from across the East have been invited to Crave Uptown Restaurant and Bar in Uptown Greenville to attend a remembrance ceremony for the victims of Pulse Nightclub.

For some, it was hard to believe it has been one year since the massacre that took 49 lives, including Shane Tomlinson, one of East Carolina University’s own.

Tomlinson was an ECU alumnus who graduated in 2003.

Those who knew him say he was involved throughout ECU and was known for his incredible voice.

Leaders in the LGBTQ community in Greenville say they are focusing on Tomlinson and all of the lives lost that night.

“Often times, people remember the perpetrator, the person who shot at the club,” said Jon Cockerham. “But I think it’s important that we honor those that died. It’s important that those people are not forgotten.”

The ceremony starts at 7 p.m.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s