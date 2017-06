SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) – A 25 year old woman is in jail, charged with murder in Hyde County.

Hyde County Sheriff Gurie Cahoon tells WNCT that Tiffaney Webber is being held at the Pamlico County jail. He says the investigation is ongoing and will release further details at a later date.

According to court records, Webber faces two counts of felony murder and for driving with a revoked license.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.