Week in review: Comey, weather, and uniforms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Here are some of the top headlines from the past week.

All eyes were on Washington, D.C. as former FBI Director James Comey testified under oath about conversations he had with President Donald Trump.

“It’s my judgement that I was fired because of the Russia investigation,” Comey said.

Comey said that Trump had asked for his loyalty, and suggested that he drop the investigation into Michael Flynn. Both President Trump and his personal attorney have refuted those points.

In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper called for a special session to re-draw legislative districts ruled unconstitutional by the courts.

“We have fought for too long over these maps,” he said. “Lets put an end to it and create districts that are fair for North Carolina voters.”

The courts ruled the districts were drawn with race in mind. Republicans in the General Assembly called the move a political stunt by Cooper.

In the East, severe weather battered some areas. The National Weather Service confirmed it was an EF1 tornado that caused damage near Bethel in Pitt County. That storm damaged property and destroyed an old country store.

Elsewhere in the East, fear is mounting about a potentially deadly dog flu outbreak. One dog in Carteret County has already died because of it. Vets say vaccinations remain your best bet.

“It’s usually transmitted dog to dog, but it also can linger on clothing from animals that have been handled,” said Dr. Mark Hayes with 10th St. Animal Hospital.

The Pitt County Board of Education voted to loosen its guidelines on school uniforms. The board voted to allow students to wear any solid-colored polo to school, and extended the opportunity to also wear school spirit attire without getting prior permission.

The changes will take effect in the new school year.