Update: Search suspended for teen who went missing while swimming in Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) -The Coast Guard suspends the search for a 17-year-old who went missing while swimming in Emerald Isle.

It happened around 6:08 p.m. Saturday.

Emerald Isle Police Chief James Reese said a 16-year-old and 17-year-old were swimming when they got caught in a rip current.

Local Beach goer Blair Alford was there to help one of three young men to safety.

“I went and took a dip in the ocean and heard a couple of guys out there hollerin. I turned around and they needed some help so I went out there and got the guy. I pulled out closest to me and the other guys were about 50 yards behind me,” explained Alford.

“He was kind of shocked and I tried to get him to kick his feet and he wouldn’t kick his feet, and he was just kind of in shock,” he added.

Alford said helping was instinctive and he would do it again. “I did what I hope anyone would do for me and my family.”

The 16-year-old male was located and brought ashore by a surfer. He was taken to Carteret Health Care and then airlifted to Vidant Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

As of Sunday morning, the 17-year-old male still remains missing. Emerald Isle Police, Fire, EMS and the U.S. Coastguard have been searching for him since he went missing. Those efforts continue on Sunday.

The names of the teens are not being released at the request of the families. Both teens are from the Wayne County area and were visiting Emerald Isle for a day trip.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the young man,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Lance Sobel, duty watchstander at Sector North Carolina. “Making the choice to suspend a search is never an easy choice and one the Coast Guard doesn’t take lightly.”

—PREVIOUS STORY—

The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing to search for a missing 17-year-old male in the Bogue Inlet Sunday morning.

Coast Guard officials tell WNCT crews from Emerald Isle have also joined the search. They said the teen appeared to have been swimming at an area beach prior to going missing.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

Coast Guard crews are actively searching for a 17 year old male in the Bogue Inlet near Morehead City.

Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard’s District 5 Public Affairs Office confirms with WNCT that an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter are currently searching the waters.

No other information is being released at this time. Stay with WNCT as we work to get more details on this developing story.