First Alert Forecast: A heat wave to start the week

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: High pressure stays in control to start the new week. Expect sunshine, high heat and humidity, and little chance for rain. Details:

TODAY: Sun & clouds. Hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90’s inland, low to mid 80’s at the coast.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows will be in the 60’s to around 70.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90’s inland, low to mid 80’s at the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: Our heat wave continues through mid-week with highs in the 90’s away from the coast. A cold front will bring a better chance for rain late Wednesday through the end of the week.

TROPICS:  The tropics are quiet for now.  Click here for your tropical update.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sun
71° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
79° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
84° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
88° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
88° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
88° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
88° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
74° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
72° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
71° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
70° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
68° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
68° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
67° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
69° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
9am
Mon
77° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
81° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
84° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
87° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
88° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
89° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
89° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
89° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
88° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
87° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
75° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
72° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
71° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
70° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
69° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
68° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
67° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
67° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.