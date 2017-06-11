First Alert Forecast: A heat wave to start the week

SUMMARY: High pressure stays in control to start the new week. Expect sunshine, high heat and humidity, and little chance for rain. Details:

TODAY: Sun & clouds. Hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90’s inland, low to mid 80’s at the coast.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows will be in the 60’s to around 70.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90’s inland, low to mid 80’s at the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: Our heat wave continues through mid-week with highs in the 90’s away from the coast. A cold front will bring a better chance for rain late Wednesday through the end of the week.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet for now. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 71 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 89 ° F precip: 0% 89 ° F precip: 0% 89 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast