Developing: Coast Guard searching for 17 year old in Bogue Inlet

MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) – Coast Guard crews are actively searching for a 17 year old male in the Bogue Inlet near Morehead City.

Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard’s District 5 Public Affairs Office confirms with WNCT that an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter are currently searching the waters.

No other information is being released at this time. Stay with WNCT as we work to get more details on this developing story.