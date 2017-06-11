Body found in burning vehicle in North Carolina woods

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a body found inside a burning car in woods in North Carolina has led to a homicide investigation.

Greensboro Police said in a news release that someone reported the fire around 5:10 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say firefighters found the remains after putting out the blaze.

Police say the body was so badly burned they cannot give a description of the person and crime scene investigators are helping to identify the victim and figure out the owner of the vehicle.