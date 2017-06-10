South Lenoir graduate sets high goals after graduation with full ride scholarship to UNC Chapel Hill

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – High schools all over the east are saying goodbye to seniors as they graduate this weekend.

High school graduation is a big day and a great accomplishment.

Hundreds of students said goodbye to not only a school but also to many friends and classmates

For one Lenoir county teen and his family today’s graduation is just the start to a lifetime of success.

The day has finally come for more than 200 students at South Lenoir high school to turn their tassels.

One by one they walked across the stage to embrace the most important day of their lives

Ricardo Crespo said this is harder than he thought

“Excited but really really sad, I didn’t want these four years to end I wish I had two more.”

The academic scholar and star athlete is second in his class.

He credits his friends, teachers, and especially his family for get him to today.

“I have memories of when my mom would sit us down at the table and help us with our homework and like tell me how much school meant and how it’s the key to success,” said Ricardo.

“For him it’s really amazing and there are no words to explain what we feel about him, we are so proud about him,” said Ricardo’s mother Guadalupe.

Why are they proud? Well it’s not every day your son is offered nearly half a million dollars in scholarships.

“I got 42,500 a year from the golden door and 1,000 from the Pink Hill Ruritan scholarship and that’s just from one year,” explained Ricardo.

And this isn’t the last time Ricardo will wear a light blue cap and gown.

“I’m going to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill go Tar heels,” added Ricardo.