Silver Alert issued for missing endangered Winterville man

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for an endangered Winterville man.

64-year-old Willie Lee Knox Jr. is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Knox was last seen on Kennedy St. in Winterville. He was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. He is described as 5’7″ black man weighing around 175 pounds.

He may have been traveling towards 14th St. in Greenville.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. C. Hamilton with the Winterville Police Department at (252) 756-1105.