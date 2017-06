GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will be holding a ‘Fluff and Puff” dog wash Saturday.

It’s happened at St. James Methodist Church in Greenville from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Large dogs will be $15, while small dogs will be $10. Anal gland expression will be offered for $10, and nail clippings for $8.

All proceeds go to benefit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.