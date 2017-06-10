Greenville Community Pool now open for 2017 summer season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of families and community members in Greenville took advantage of this warm weather Saturday.

Many headed out to the community pool on Myrtle Street.

Saturday was opening day for the season.

Lifeguards on duty say they’re looking forward to the rest of the summer and what it brings.

“It’s pretty busy during the summer, it’s fun. This being the first day it’s not as packed, but definitely in the summer time it gets way busy,” said Lifeguards Valerie Kettler and Andrew Murdock.

The pool is open Monday through Fridays starting at 1:30 p.m. and on Saturdays starting at 10 am.

The entrance fee is only $1.50 and free for children under four years old.