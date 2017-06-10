Greenville Community Pool now open for 2017 summer season

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –  Dozens of families and community members in Greenville took advantage of this warm weather Saturday.

Many headed out to the community pool on Myrtle Street.

Saturday was opening day for the season.

Lifeguards on duty say they’re looking forward to the rest of the summer and what it brings.

“It’s pretty busy during the summer, it’s fun. This being the first day it’s not as packed, but definitely in the summer time it gets way busy,” said Lifeguards Valerie Kettler and Andrew Murdock.

The pool is open Monday through Fridays starting at 1:30 p.m. and on Saturdays starting at 10 am.

The entrance fee is only $1.50 and free for children under four years old.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s