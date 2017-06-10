Giants WR, Harris, hosts sixth annual youth football camp

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Former ECU star wide receiver and current New York Giant, Dwayne Harris returned to Greenville to host his sixth annual youth football camp for kids in the East.

Roughly 200 boys and girls came out to Johnson Stadium (home of ECU women’s soccer and women’s lacrosse) to brush up on their football skills. The day started off with Harris coaching up the kids and instilling life lessons upon them. Then the kids broke off into groups to receive more coaching from others, including some current Pirate players.

Harris says it’s important to give back to the community, especially to kids so that they learn the lesson of helping others.

“It feels great, because you know, when I was here the community gave me so much love and the people supported me so much and when I can come back and give that back to the kids, to the youth and give back to the community, it’s always a great feeling,” said Harris. “Hopefully, when they get to the NFL and they get older and whatever the things that they are doing, I hope they always come back and give back to the community as well.”