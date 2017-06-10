Florida walks-off Wake Forest in game one

Published:
Kevin O'Sullivan
Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan, right, follows baseball practice at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., Friday, June 12, 2015. Florida plays Miami in an NCAA College World Series baseball game on Saturday. (AP Photo/Mike Theiler)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Ryan Larson’s bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 11th gave Florida a 2-1 win over Wake Forest for the Gators’ first walk-off victory of the year and a 1-0 lead in its best-of-three super regional Saturday night.

The game spanned roughly 7½ hours after being delayed for nearly four hours heading into the bottom of the fourth inning because of rain and lightning.

Three Florida pitchers combined to strike out 23 Demon Deacons (42-19), including six over three innings by closer Michael Byrne (4-4), who gave up a game-tying homer to Ben Breazeale with none out in the ninth. Starter Alex Faedo fanned nine over four innings and Brady Singer, making his first relief appearance this season, struck out eight.

The Gators (46-17) loaded the bases against Griffin Roberts (2-5) on a walk and two hit batters. Colin Peluse came in and got the second out before Larson’s single up the middle.

Larson was playing in his first game since being hit in the head during the SEC Tournament.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

