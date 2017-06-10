FIRST ON 9: Greenville man flees traffic stop, crashes car into house

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police have arrested a man after he fled a traffic stop, eventually crashing his car into a house.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the Moyewood neighborhood. Police said they had already stopped the man, when he drove off, crashing into a house going around 5 or 10 miles per hour.

Police said the crash occurred near the intersection of Paige Dr. and Conley St. The man had warrants out on him and drugs in his possession.

He faces a number of charges, including resisting arrest, various drug counts, and charges stemming from his warrants.

Stay with WNCT as we get more information.

