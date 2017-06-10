First Alert Forecast: Heat & humidity build this weekend

SUMMARY: An area of high pressure will provide typical summertime weather this weekend. Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and a little more humid than yesterday. Highs will be in the 80’s to near 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows will be in the 60’s to near 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs will be in the low 90’s inland and mid 80’s at the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: Hot and humid with little chance for rain through the middle of next week. A better chance for widespread showers and storms comes Thursday and Friday.

TROPICS:  The tropics are quiet for now.  Click here for your tropical update.

 

