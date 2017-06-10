Davidson’s magic run comes to an end in Super Regional

By and Published:

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) – Texas A&M used a seven-run rally in the eighth inning to topple Davidson 12-6 on Saturday and earn the Aggies’ first berth in the College World Series since 2011.

A&M (41-12) swept its super regional after the Aggies also won 7-6 on Friday in the series opener against the Wildcats.

The Aggies trailed 6-5 in the eighth inning with two outs when pinch hitter Jorge Gutierrez popped up behind the mound for what appeared to be a third out – and a slim Davidson (35-26) lead headed into the ninth. But third baseman Eric Jones and second baseman Alec Acosta collided while trying to make the catch, and the ball popped loose with both on the ground. Two A&M runners dashed across the plate and the Aggies clutched their final lead of the super regional.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s