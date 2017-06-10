Coast Guard medevacs man near Morehead City

FORT MACON, N.C. (WNCT) – Station Fort Macon crew medevaced an injured man in Bougue Sound near Morehead City, early this morning.

Watchstanders at the Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington received a report this morning that the 36-foot fishing vessel Ocean Stinger had run aground with three crew members aboard. One man had sustained an injury to his head and the crew was requesting medevac.

A 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water (SPC-SW) crew launched from Station Fort Macon. A commercial salvage vessel crew also launched to assist.

The Station Fort Macon crew transferred the injured man to their boat and medevaced him to 70 West Marina in Morehead City where local EMS personnel transferred the man to Carteret General Hospital.

The commercial salvage vessel crew towed the fishing vessel off the shoal and transported the vessel to Morehead City docks.

“During this boating season, we urge mariners to practice caution while transiting during night,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Brent Stallings, Station Fort Macon watchstander for the case. “Always stay up to date with latest changes to local waterways and maintain safe speeds.”