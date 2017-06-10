Coach Mo hosts second annual Ladies Football Clinic

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For the second straight year East Carolina football coach Scottie Montgomery hosted a Ladies Football Clinic to help the women of Pirate nation learn more about the program.

The clinic offered a behind the scenes look at what it is like to a part of the Pirate football program. Coach Montgomery and his staff answered detailed questions about the game from vocabulary to what it’s like to game plan an opponent.

After that groups took turns hitting the field at Dowdy-Ficklen stadium and ran different position drills with the ECU coaching staff.

Days like this are not only fun for everyone involved, but it also offers a unique experience to bring Pirate nation closer together.

“It’s fun to be able to help people that absolutely want to come out here and be a closer part of our football program,” said Montgomery. “But, also it feels good because I am more at ease to where we are as a program. There is so much more calm right now because we know our players, we know our coaches and now we are starting to know our fans, I’ve seen some of these ladies out here twice. So that level and just the happiness that goes with it with being a program and family is starting to come together.”

 

