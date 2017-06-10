Bats quiet as Wood Ducks fall to Nationals

WOODBRIDGE, VA (WOOD DUCKS MEDIA RELATIONS) – The Wood Ducks could only muster six hits and one run in an 8-1 defeat to the Nationals. Preston Scott had an RBI single in the third as the highlight of the offense.

Hector Silvestre retired the first eight batters of the game against the Wood Ducks in his five innings of work for the P-Nats. He also did not allow a walk in his outing.

Jonathan Hernandez struggled in his second start with Down East, allowing 10 hits and five runs in four and a third innings. Three straight hits in the first brought in two runs early.

Then the third came and Scott’s single made it a one-run game. Hernandez fired zeros in the second and third innings before a run crossed in the third.

Five runs would score over the next three innings against three different pitchers. Adam Choplick was unscathed leaving a runner stranded in the fifth inning while relieving Hernandez.

The Woodies had a pinch of bad luck in the fifth after a leadoff walk to Matt Lipka. Luis La O clocked a drive to right-center that one-hopped on the warning track and over the wall. Lipka was bound to score and La O had the potential to reach third.

Instead the Wood Ducks left with nothing in the inning after a call didn’t go their way at third on a fielders choice, a strikeout, and pop-out.

Jacob Shortslef set a new career-high in strikeouts with seven in his two and two-thirds of relief. He exited with two outs in the eighth and Tyler Ferguson finished off the frame.

A split is up for grabs in Sunday’s series finale at 1:05 p.m. Left-hander Jeffrey Springs will throw for the Woodies, and he’ll be countered by Wirkin Estevez – a righty. You can listen to every pitch of the 2017 season live on Sports/Talk 960 The Bull or streamed on the TuneIn Radio app.