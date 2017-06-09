Thousands of improperly packaged birth control pills recalled

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a heads up for women taking birth control pills.

The Food and Drug Administration is recalling thousands of pills that were improperly packaged. The recall covers Mibelas 24 Fe products made by Lupin Pharmaceuticals.

The recall comes after the company discovered the first four days of tablets are labeled as active pills but are actually placebos. This could lead to unintended pregnancy and potential health issues for a mother and fetus.

You can find more information on the recall on the FDA’s website.

