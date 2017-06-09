Thousands of area high school seniors to graduate this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a big day for high school seniors in eastern Carolina.

Thousands of high school seniors are getting ready to turn their tassels this weekend.

While many counties will hold ceremonies Saturday, in Pitt County, several seniors will get their diplomas Friday night at Minges Coliseum.

It’s one of the biggest days of the student’s lives and one they’ve been looking forward too for quite some time.

More than 1,600 Pitt County School students will graduate over the next two days. They will hold a total of 6 ceremonies to cover all the high schools.

Pitt County School officials said Greenville will be a very popular place over the next couple of days. They said to expect heavier traffic and crowded restaurants as families have plans to celebrate.

It’s a day of celebration not just for the students but for the families as well as so many have put so much into the day.

