SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – In Greene County, a section of US 264 Alternate near Lewis Store Road north of Snow Hill is closing to traffic on Monday.

Crews are replacing a pipe to fix a leak under the road.

The closure begins at 9 a.m. and will continue until next Friday.

Traffic will be detoured to Lewis Store, Cupelo, Friendship Church, and Tugwell roads.