New mosquito trap and testing in Pitt Co.

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University and Pitt County Vector Control is taking part of a new way to trap mosquitoes and study them.

This is the first of its kind in Pitt County called the ‘rotator trap’.

Last year, the mosquito study tracked eggs and now they are looking for adults.

It takes samples of mosquitoes in time intervals – attracting them with CO2 and helps track at what time of the day mosquitoes are looking for a blood meal.

Officials from Pitt County Vector Control said when the mosquitoes are looking for their next meal, that means they’re looking for you.

“It looks at the population of the mosquitoes and the time of the day they’re coming out to seek blood meals,” said James Gardner, Vector Control manager for Pitt County.   “This means that’s the time of the day they’re coming out looking for us.”

The study is currently being conducted by East Carolina University, North Carolina State University and Western Carolina University.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s