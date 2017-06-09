New mosquito trap and testing in Pitt Co.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University and Pitt County Vector Control is taking part of a new way to trap mosquitoes and study them.

This is the first of its kind in Pitt County called the ‘rotator trap’.

Last year, the mosquito study tracked eggs and now they are looking for adults.

It takes samples of mosquitoes in time intervals – attracting them with CO2 and helps track at what time of the day mosquitoes are looking for a blood meal.

Officials from Pitt County Vector Control said when the mosquitoes are looking for their next meal, that means they’re looking for you.

“It looks at the population of the mosquitoes and the time of the day they’re coming out to seek blood meals,” said James Gardner, Vector Control manager for Pitt County. “This means that’s the time of the day they’re coming out looking for us.”

The study is currently being conducted by East Carolina University, North Carolina State University and Western Carolina University.