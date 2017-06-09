Motorcycle safety courses preparing riders to avoid drivers to reduce accidents

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After another accident involving a motorcycle in Greenville this week, riders are hoping drivers will keep an eye out for them. Some riders say they’re working on improving their skills to stay safe will on the road.

Rider Jake Heis was injured last week after a truck hit him in Snow Hill.

“I’ve had a couple close calls but nothing this close,” says Heis.

He was on his way to work when he was hit, totally his bike and injuring his left leg.

“It’s been a long week,” explains Heis. “I’m fortunate that my leg wasn’t broken. I’m fortunate that it wasn’t more severe. That I’m not still in the hospital or not missing a leg. It came that close.”

He’s not placing all the blame on the driver. Heis says he shares the responsibility.

“If you are a rider, you have a responsibility and you have the ability to either avoid or lessen the mishap that you could possibly be involved with by controlling the bubble around you,” says Heis.

He says as temperatures rise, more bikes will likely be on the road. He encourages riders to take courses, which are available at community colleges across the east, including Pitt Community College.

“All of us build up bad habits,” says PCC motorcycle course instructor Edward Moore. “Everybody needs to come back and get a refresher.”

If it’s your first ride or you’ve been riding for decades, Moore says this class has something for everyone. He says riders learn the basics and what to do to protect themselves.

“Always keeping your mind, keeping your attention on what you’re doing and always having in your mind if something happens, having an escape route,” says Moore.

Heis says these courses are beyond valuable. Despite his injuries, he will not stop riding. Instead, he plans to focus on the rules to avoid the risks.

“If you have safety on your mind all the time, you control those risks,” says Heis.

To find a course near you, click here.